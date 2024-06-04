Gauff overcomes Jabeur to reach French Open semi-finals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

American Coco Gauff beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday to become the first player to reach the French Open semi-finals.

Gauff will potentially meet top seed Iga Swiatek, who ended her French Open hopes in the 2022 final and 2023 quarter-finals.

After a nervous start when Gauff struggled to get to grips with Jabeur, the American grew in confidence in the second set and stamped her authority in the third to reach the semi-finals for the second time.

Jabeur, meanwhile, began to fade in the final set and although she saved two match points, she could not cut out her unforced errors and Gauff sealed victory on serve when the Tunisian’s overhead went wide.

Meanwhile, Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was relieved to escape into the quarter-finals of the French Open after a hard-fought 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2 victory over Holger Rune which ended early on Tuesday morning.

The German will next face Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the last eight.

Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud defeated American Taylor Fritz 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-2 to book a clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva continued her flawless form on the Parisian clay, seeing off Varvara Gracheva 7-5 6-2 to set up a showdown with second Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight.