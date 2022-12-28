The National Prosecuting Authority’s Rose Malatsi says the driver in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion has been released due to a lack of evidence.

He was released on Tuesday and did not appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Malatsi says the decision was taken by the police.

Eighteen people died in the explosion and more than 30 others were injured.

There was a strong police presence outside the court with about seven police vans and a water tanker stationed strategically in the parking lot opposite the court building.

