The Garden Route National Park has promised visitors an adventure of a lifetime as it launched its free access week at its scenic Tsitsikamma section of the park.

The parks’ three sections, Tsitsikamma, Knysna, and Wilderness are ready to welcome all South Africans free of charge until Sunday.

The mahala (free) week campaign was initiated so that locals can have a chance to experience and enjoy our natural heritage.

Visitors to the Garden Route National Park are spoilt for choice. The region is blessed with majestic mountains, pristine beaches, and lush forests. It is a well-known adventure destination, with plenty of bucket lists and thrill-seeking activities on offer.

During the regional SANParks Week launch at the Tsitsikamma section, General Manager of the Garden Route National Parks, Vuyiswa Radebe, says while access is free, a lot of concessionaires are also offering discounts for their activities.

“It has been commonly known now at the mahala week because we have allowed our SA citizens to come and visit our parks free of charge. And as long as you produce your valid SA ID document we allow you to visit our parks. So in the three areas which are Tsitsikamma, Knysna and Wilderness we’ve worked closely with our stakeholders, especially our concessionaires and we’ve even got discounted fees.”

Tsitsikamma is home to Africa’s oldest Marine Protected Area, which conserves an abundance of marine life. Tsitsikamma Park Manager, Victor Mokoena, says adventure lovers are in for a treat this week.

“There’s much more happening in the area. So hence, we collaborated on a number of projects. We’ve got a lot of concessionaires who operate inside the park. We’ve got those that will do kayaking, bungee jumping, scooter tours, segways. There’s just much more that happens in the park. We’ve also got canopy tours in this park as well.”

There is also much to see and do in the Knysna and Wilderness sections. At Knysna Ziplines, adrenaline junkies can enjoy a four or six-cable tour about 200 metres above the Kranshoek Picnic site.

Lucas Jwara, one of the guides, explains:

“It’s all about the adrenalin. People that do these kinds of activities are adrenalin junkies and the zipline is situated with a very beautiful view. As you can see this is our office. You won’t get an office like this anywhere.”

At Ebb and Flow Rest Camp in Wilderness — visitors can spend an hour and a half boating on the Touw River with Wilderness River Safaris. Mike Raubenheimer says their boat rides are more for those who prefer to sit back and relax — rather than to canoe.

“We go like double the distance of a canoe in the same amount of time and it’s relaxing. You can socialise, you can chat and have snacks along the way.”

Park visitors have encouraged other South Africans to also indulge in the free access week…

“I’m happy to be here and I think South Africans should take advantage of SANParks week so that they can take experience and see the beauty of SA. This is our country, we need to explore it before we go anywhere else.”

“I think it’s awesome, everything about it…the scenery, the fresh air, the people, the food. It’s beautiful.”

SANParks Weekends at all three Garden Route National parks this Sunday.