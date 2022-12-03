The Garden Route in the Western Cape is expecting a bumper festive season with 96% of accommodation facilities already fully booked.

The sector suffered heavy losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Mayor, Leon van Wyk, says the town normally serves as a base for visitors travelling to other areas of the Garden Route and Karoo.

The George Municipality is, however, also appealing to visitors to adhere to their water restrictions, as the town has experienced lower than normal rainfall.

Garden Route expects bumper festive season:

Van Wyk says, “A great attraction, the beaches, but we’ve also got the mountains, beautiful hiking, running and cycling trails. We’ve got wonderful restaurants where people can come and enjoy themselves and various other activities.”

He adds: “Many people make use of George as their base and travel around the Garden Route on day trips. We really look forward to our guests and wish them a wonderful holiday here this year.”