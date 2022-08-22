The three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa will be served with an indictment. They are facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

They were arrested after Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela in May 2022.

Gardee is the daughter of the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General Godrich Gardee.

