The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga will on Monday morning hear the second bail application of one of the four accused for the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Sipho Mkhatshwa was denied bail by the same court last month.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges related to the killing of Gardee, a few months ago.

Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela. She had been reportedly missing a few days earlier.

Last week, the Nelspruit Court also heard the bail application of Lukhele.

Lukhele and Mkhatshwa’s defence attorney Lesego Kwakwa says they have decided to apply for bail again based on new facts.

Kwakwa cited inconsistency in the original charge sheet and the indictment as the main reason for the new applications. He said on the indictment, the rape charge has been removed, the date of the conspiracy to murder has been changed and the place where they allegedly committed the murder has also been changed.

He believes the court might consider its decision to deny them bail based on the new facts.

Lawyer for two of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case explains new bail bid:

