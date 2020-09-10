Garbage continues to pile up in some parts of Tshwane including Pretoria North and Soshanguve outside the capital. This is despite the city’s announcement last week that rubbish bins will be collected in the city while awaiting the finalisation of appointing a new service provider for waste collection.

The delay led to a strike by scores of waste collectors who picketed outside the offices of the City of Tshwane last week.

The city’s Spokesperson Selby Bokaba says they have extended contracts of four service providers until month-end while finalising the awarding of a long-term waste collection tender.

“We’ve come up with a catch-up plan in terms of which we are going to go and collect in those areas where we’ve experienced some challenges. Our target is to ensure that on Sunday, all the areas across Tshwane, waste would have been collected. We only appointed a service provider on Monday and they worked from that afternoon until late that evening. So, that process is under way. We’ve extended the contracts that have lapsed last week Monday, 31 August, and the new service provider will carry out this function,” says Bokaba.