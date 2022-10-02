Seven people have now died in a head-on collision between Delportshoop and Ulco, near Barkley West in the Northern Cape. The crash involved a bus and taxi on the R-31.

The accident was allegedly caused by a white Polo whose owner fled the scene, in the direction of Postmasburg. One person was injured and transported to the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe hospital in Kimberley.

Police Spokesperon Olebogeng Tawana says,”Delportshoop police station are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a fatal head-on collision between a bus and a taxi on the R-31. Seven people have lost their lives as a result of the impact of the collision. It is alleged that the bus was travelling in the direction of Ulco, whilst the taxi was travelling in the direction of Kimberley. The injured person was transported to Kimberley for medical treatment. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. The identities of the deceased is not yet known, as their next of kin must be informed, investigations continues.”

