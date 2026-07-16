Gang leader’s wife arrested for alleged prison bribery

The wife of an alleged gang leader serving a prison sentence at Pollsmoor Prison has been arrested for allegedly bribing a police officer to help smuggle illicit goods into the correctional facility.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the officer was contacted by the alleged gang leader, who is currently serving a sentence at Pollsmoor Prison, and was asked to collect the items from his wife.

The officer went to the suspect’s home in Westridge, where the 32-year-old woman was arrested.

Gwala says, “The member received a phone call from a gang leader who is currently serving a sentence in Pollsmoor prison. He requested that he must collect drugs from his wife and hand them over to an inmate who was appearing at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court. He also offered a cash payment for this arrangement.

“The member proceeded to the address in Otland Street, Westridge and on arrival, the wife handed him a parcel that contained dagga, two grams of tik, two knives, four cigarette lighters, a pack of cigarettes and a cash payment. He arrested the 32-year-old female on the spot for possession of drugs and bribery,” Gwala says.