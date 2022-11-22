Public servants affiliated to various unions closed roads and entrances near the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Tuesday morning in protest against low wages.

They include members from the Congress of South African Trade Unions, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers and the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union.

Chanting songs with posters and placards in hand, workers say they are ‘tired of working for peanuts’ and have rejected government’s proposed wage offer of 3%.

Negotiations for wages in the public sector reached a deadlock after government made what it called a final offer of 7.5% comprising 3% pensionable and 4.5% non-pensionable funds.

The members will march to Pretoria where they are set to hand over a memorandum of their demands to the National Treasury.

Below are a few pictures from the scene outside Bara hospital: