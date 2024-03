Reading Time: < 1 minute

Freedom Front Plus leader, Dr Pieter Groenewald addressed party members and supporters at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria at the party’s manifesto launch. Groenewald has called on South Africans to act against the African National Congress (ANC)-led government as the country heads to the May polls. Groenewald says South Africans have the responsibility to save South Africa.





VF PLUS MANIFESTO quotes by SABC Digital News