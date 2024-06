Reading Time: < 1 minute

The inauguration of South Africa’s 7th democratically-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday will herald the start of the much-talked-about Government of National Unity.

This year marks 30 years of South Africa’s democracy and it coincides with the 6th national elections and the ushering in of the country’s 7th administration.

GALLERY: Preparations at Union Buildings

PICS by GCIS