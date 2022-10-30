WATCH: King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is welcomed by cheers as he walks into Moses Mabhida Stadium. The King will be certified ruler of the Zulu Nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa Today. #KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini #Coronation #KingMisuzulu #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y03SGNNlL1

WATCH: Today is the official ceremony of the certificate handover to the King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini by the President in Durban. We asked some locals what this means to them. #KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini #KingMisuzulu #coronation #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UwFQOWHYVi

Induna yezintombi (head of the maidens) Dolly Masango says she is filled with excitement and can’t wait for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to receive his certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa later today #KingMisuzuluCoronation #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HEUhD6Urkr

The maidens have started arriving outside Moses Mabhida in preparation for the official handing over of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu #sabcnews #coronation #KingMisuzulu pic.twitter.com/G9zEALc0MA — Miss Zwane (@ahh_Wande) October 29, 2022

Ladies coming from KwaNongoma are among the crowds this morning getting ready for the #KingMisuzulu certificate handover #coronation #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/jeplnX7aC9 — Miss Zwane (@ahh_Wande) October 29, 2022

Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu pic.twitter.com/04nbpbUfAP — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) October 29, 2022

These AmaZulu men took time during the festivities to indulge in the traditional isiZulu pastime of stick fighting #KingMisuzuluCoronation #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/91YcashVof — Miss Zwane (@ahh_Wande) October 29, 2022