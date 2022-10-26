AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been involved in many activities since his ascension to the throne.

Below are images taken at various events hosted or attended by AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Pictures from King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s entering the kraal ceremony:

In the beginning of September, King Misuzulu along with the Zulu royal family hosted the first of two Umkhosi Womhlanga – Reed Dance at Emachobeni Royal Palace.

The sacred ceremony was revived by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in 984 as a way to fight social problems facing young girls, including teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Below are pictures from the second Umkhosi Womhlanga – Reed Dance held at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal in September 2022.

Pictures from Umkhosi Welembe event:

Umkhosi Welembe commemoration, formerly known as King Shaka Day, is celebrated on Heritage Day to highlight Shaka Zulu’s legacy.