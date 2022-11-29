Netherlands eased past already eliminated World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 to top Group A and reach the knockout stages on Tuesday after Cody Gakpo netted his third goal in three games.

For Qatar, the tournament ended as it started with a loss at the Al Bayt Stadium, and the Gulf state will now have to focus on its role as host as it seeks to plot a future for football in the country after paying billions to stage the World Cup.

It was by no means a classic performance by the Dutch, who finished with seven points from their three group games and will be joined in the last 16 by Senegal, who knocked out Ecuador by beating them 2-1 to end up second on six points.

PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo proved the difference once again but he was keen to share the spotlight with his team mates.

The final whistle signaled the start of the short wait for the Dutch to find out which of the Group B teams – England, Wales, Iran or the United States – they will meet in the last 16.

Qatar’s tournament could be summed up by the warm round of applause that rolled around the stadium in the first half as a fan holding a banner bearing the legend “Win Or Lose – Shukran (thank you) Qatar!” was shown on the stadium’s giant screens.

The fans were happy to show their appreciation but the party will now have to continue without the host team.