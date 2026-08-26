Gagash, wife face eight additional charges

The state has told the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo that the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, a lawyer, Charlotte Tibana, have acted in common purpose on some of the charges.

The state has added eight charges, including fraud and theft, against the couple.

Tibana and Nonyane, or “Gagash”, allegedly transferred more than R4 million from the Masha, Mathabatha, Maswanganyi and Moetjie deceased estate accounts for their own benefit.

Some of the funds were allegedly transferred into a stokvel account belonging to “Gagash”.

The state prosecutor Martin Molokwane has presented the state’s case.

“The total amount of prejudice contained in counts 6 to 13 is a total inclusive amount of all the charges of R1,380,901,50.”

The bail hearing of the two accused has been adjourned to Thursday afternoon.

VIDEO | TMPD officer Peter Gagash Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana’s bail hearing:

-Report Nsuku Shiluvana