Gagash, wife case postponed as more charges are added

The bail hearing of two accused fraudsters, a Tshwane Metro Police Department officer, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, who is also a lawyer, Charlotte Tibana, has been adjourned to Friday in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

Defense lawyer Hlawu Maluleke applied for the postponement in order to consult his clients, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and Charlotte Tibana.

Gagash and his wife are now facing 35 charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption. The state added more charges when the bail hearing resumed in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The charges come after the family of the late Lawrence Kove laid a complaint.

The two accused allegedly defrauded the deceased estate accounts of the Masha, Mathabatha, Maswanganyi, Moetji and Kove families more than R4 million.

State prosecutor Martin Molokwane read out the charges.

“It is derived from the main charges of fraud that the state added or joined yesterday on the 26th of August. Count number 15 is also a charge of money laundering in respect of accused number one and two relating to or derived from the main charge of fraud that was added yesterday. Count 16 to 21 are only in respect of accused number one and that is money laundering.”

TMPD officer Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana bail hearing – 27 August 2026: