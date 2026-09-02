‘Gagash’ Nonyane, wife’s bail application resumes

The bail application of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane, and his wife, estate attorney Charlotte Tibana will continue in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

The defence team will present further arguments in the bail application.

Nonyane and Tibana are facing fraud, money laundering, and corruption charges.

They allegedly stole more than R4 million from the estate accounts of six families.

The state has closed its case after calling four witnesses to oppose the bail application.

The witnesses included Hawks investigators, who testified about alleged transactions involving funds from deceased estates.

The defense lawyer is now expected to make further submissions in support of the couple’s release on bail following new developments presented by the state.

The court will then consider arguments from both sides before making a decision on the bail application.

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Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana.