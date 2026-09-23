“Gagash” Nonyane and wife’s urgent bail appeal struck from roll

The urgent bail appeal by Tshwane Metro Police Department officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana, has been removed from the roll at the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

This follows an application by the defense lawyer, Mokgadi Makhurupetje, for the matter to be removed from the court roll.

The couple wanted to appeal a decision by the Magistrate’s Court to deny them bail.

They face 43 charges of fraud, money laundering and theft linked to alleged misappropriation of funds from deceased estates.

“In a short court proceeding, Judge Carrim Pillay, has removed the matter from the roll. The defense lawyer will apply for the new appeal on a date still to be set. The couple is accused of fraud and corruption as they allegedly took money from estate accounts which were entrusted to Tibana Attorneys. They allegedly used about six million rand. The accused remain in custody.”

Video: ‘Gagash’ and wife challenge bail ruling