TMPD officer, wife could be in danger if granted bail: Hawks

Hawks investigating officer Colonel Daniel Makuwa told the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court that the lives of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana, might be in danger if granted bail.

Nonyane, affectionately known as Gagash, and his lawyer wife Tibana face charges of theft, corruption and money laundering.

Allegedly, they stole funds from the accounts of three deceased people.

Makuwa testified that his investigations revealed that the first accused, Tibana, transferred about R1.7 million to a car dealership in Pretoria.

He argued that the money was from the estate account of the Mathabatha family, which was under her stewardship.

Officer Makuwa also told the court that during his meeting with Tibana, she told him that she mistakenly transferred the money from the estate account to the dealership.

“She said she holds multiple accounts. So, she used the wrong account to transfer the money and resulted in the mistake, but by the time, I already knew what was happening. So, I gave her a chance to explain herself as to where the funds came from but I kept it low,” said Makuwa.

In court, Makuwa said the duo may intimidate witnesses as they have knowledge of their details and whereabouts.

He also testified that the lives of the accused may be in danger as some members of the public are infuriated by the accusations against them.

“The public know right now that their money is gone is gone. It has been used to buy vehicles, expensive clothes and liquor, dishing out sweets at parties and weddings. Some may laugh, but it’s not a laughing stock, someone out there is angry that their money has been stolen,” explained Makuwa.

Earlier, another Hawks investigating officer, Constable Khutsisho Thobejane, reiterated that Tibana told him she would commit suicide if granted bail.

“If the court permits I can bring recordings of the conversations we had. If I am not mistaken, she even said she attempted to kill herself three times,” said Thobejane.

The bail hearing will continue on Wednesday afternoon.