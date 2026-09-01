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Gagash and wife face 43 charges in deceased estate theft case

Lawyer Charlotte Tibana and Tshwane Metro Police officer and social media personality Peter “Gagash” Nonyane in the dock at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.
  • Lawyer Charlotte Tibana and Tshwane Metro Police officer and social media personality Peter “Gagash” Nonyane in the dock at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
SABC

The accused in a case involving the alleged theft of money from deceased estates are now facing 43 charges after the state added six more charges of money laundering at the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

Lawyer Charlotte Tibana and Tshwane Metro Police officer and social media personality Peter “Gagash” Nonyane are accused of stealing money from the deceased’s estate accounts of five families.

The state alleges that the accounts were under Tibana’s stewardship.

State Prosecutor Martin Molokwane says the new charges relate to R1,029,000 transferred from the Kobe family’s estate account to an account registered in the name of Jabulani Maluleke.

“Count 38 was committed on 8 August, count 39 was committed on 17 July 2026, count 40 was committed on the 8th of July, count 41 involves an amount of R76,000 and was committed on the 10th of July 2026. And the total proceeds of illegal activities alleged by the state is R1,029,000.”

VIDEO | TMPD officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana’s bail hearing:

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana 

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