Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury, Bremer called up

Brazil centre back Gabriel Magalhaes will miss their upcoming friendly matches against England and Spain due to an injury, with Gleison Bremer named as his replacement, coach Dorival Junior said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Arsenal defender, capped six times for his country, had been included in the 26-man squad announced on Saturday.

Gabriel is the latest absence for Brazil following injuries to Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos.

Bremer has made three appearances for Brazil.

“I had previously announced that we were working with a slightly longer list. A pre-match list, so to speak, and again today we had another casualty,” Dorival told reporters.

“Unfortunately, Gabriel Magalhaes is uncalled. In his place, we’re calling up Bremer, from Juventus.”

Brazil travel to Wembley to play England on Saturday, followed by a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 26 to face Spain.