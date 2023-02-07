Several houses, a school, and farms were severely affected during a storm and strong winds at Ga-Rathoke village outside Marble Hall in Limpopo.

The storm has left residents from four wards without power for days.

A woman from the area has sustained injuries when a wall collapsed on her. Affected residents say the damage runs into thousands of rand.

Residents also say they have not been given any assistance.

“The storm has affected us a lot and the damages are very great and run into thousands. The municipality officials came here and when we asked them how they are going to assist us, they say they don’t know and till today we haven’t received any assistance,” says one of the residents.

Meanwhile, Ephraim Mogale Municipal spokesperson, Percy Moagi says a disaster team has been dispatched to assess the damages.

“After the disaster happened the municipality sent a team to those areas to assess the damage and the team concluded with a preliminary report and sent it to Sekhukhune District. We are working with all spheres of government to provide assistance to those affected areas.”