Ga-Rankuwa mourns four young men who died from carbon monoxide

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the Thabong Lodge in Ga-Rankuwa in Tshwane to bid farewell to four of the five young men who died of suffocation due to carbon monoxide inhalation last weekend.

It is believed that they slept in a room where a brazier had been left burning overnight.

The four include three siblings and their cousin.

The fifth victims were buried on Friday.

Community representative Thapedi Tlhapane says the tragedy has left the community in utter shock.

Tlhapane says, “All of us in Ga-Rankuwa are very much affected and we have run dry of tears because a tragedy like this doesn’t happen every day and it shocks each one that hears about it. Schools are affected, families are affected, everybody is affected. Honestly speaking, this has brought people together because of the shock.”

Video | Mbawula deaths | Joint funeral service for four Ga-Rankuwa teens