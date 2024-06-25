Ga-Rankuwa hospital fire claims life of a patient

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire that broke out at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria last night, has claimed the life of a 35-year-old female patient.

It is reported that the patient was admitted to the psychiatric unit last week. Several other patients were moved to a different wing of the hospital for safety until the fire was extinguished.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says the cause of the fire will be investigated.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage. The incident has been reported to the South African Police Service for further investigation. The department wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family as they mourn the sudden passing of their daughter. Both the bereaved family and the families of 17 additional patients will be taken through a debriefing. Counseling services will also be made available.”