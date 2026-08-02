Ga-Chokoe community in Limpopo boycott voter registration

Community members at Ga-Chokoe village outside Mokopane in Limpopo have boycotted the final voter registration weekend.

Residents have cited lack of consultation on newly effected demarcation boundaries.

They also say lack of services is another reason for the boycott.

Registration was also disrupted at five villages in the Mopani District after Eskom infrastructure was vandalised.

Following multiple community engagements, residents resolved to abstain from registering to vote.

They say initially they fell under Ward 3 and are now in Ward 6.

Meanwhile, the Ga- Chokoe Tribal Authority says it did not influence the decision by residents to boycott the final voters’ registration weekend.

Representative of the tribal authority, Sebolaishi Chokoe says no one was intimidated or prevented them to register to vote.

“As the tribal authority of this village [in] Ga-Chokoe Sterkwater, we did not intimidate anyone or to stop anyone to register. People just took their decision that’s all.”

Meanwhile, the IEC Electoral Officer in Limpopo, Nkaro Mateta has urged people eligible to vote to use IEC’s final deadline to register to vote.

“Well the Chokoe area is actually quite worrying to us. Apparently, the community held a meeting on Thursday and they took a resolution on Thursday that they are not going to visit the station. So, all the community members are now heeding this call that they should not visit the voting station. So, we are trying to negotiate with them and convince them,” adds Mateta.

The IEC says registration stations at five villages in the Mopani District were affected by power cuts.

Mateta says Eskom infrastructure has been vandalized, leading to power cuts.

She says the IEC was unable to assist eligible voters with registrations and updating of information on the system.

“We received a report that in Tzaneen there has been vandalism of Eskom infrastructure. It looks like there is a trend in Mopani because yesterday this matter affected Giyani. So, this matter has affected five villages, Lephepane, Khujwana, Moime, Tlhabine and Mandlakazi. So, we are just hopeful that Eskom will be able to fix the challenge,” adds Mateta.

Meanwhile, online registrations will continue until Cooperative Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa officially proclaims the election date of local government elections on Friday.

LGE 2026 | Ga-Chokoe community members issued instructions not to vote