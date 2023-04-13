National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola has told MPs it was difficult to work with G4S in the Thabo Bester investigation because they could not be trusted.

SAPS top officials are appearing before Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services Committee, as MPs try to get more information about the circumstances of Bester’s escape.

Proceedings from Portfolio Committee below:

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, in May last year, following a staged scene where he supposedly burned to death.

Masemola added his voice to other role players before the committee, who said that G4S, the private company managing the prison, was uncooperative.

“We worked with officials from G4S, they weren’t cooperative. We didn’t know they were also suspects. As we continued to encounter, we didn’t know how far we can trust them, can trust ones we are working with? We realised we couldn’t trust them.”