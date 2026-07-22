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Future of water security to be built through innovation: Majodina

  • Droplet of water from a tap
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
Abongwe Kobokana

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina says water supply challenges in the country cannot be blamed on ailing infrastructure alone.

Majodina blamed governance and water management as the top contributors to water supply challenges.

She officially opened the Water Institute of Southern Africa’s 2026 Biennial Conference in Cape Town on Thursday. She told delegates the country has established a national water agency as part of reforms to curb water supply challenges.

Majodina says there are many countries with better water infrastructure than South Africa, but water challenges still persist in such nations.

“If water security is the destination, infrastructure may be one of the principal needs, yet infrastructure on its own cannot guarantee water security. Countries with impressive infrastructure sometimes struggle due to governance failures. Government is shifting the national conversation for managing the recurring water crises by building a long-lasting water security.”

Majodina says government has established a water and sanitation master plan to address water supply as well as water security.

She told delegates that the main challenge related to water supply in the country is governance.

“The national water and sanitation master plan recognises that at the moment we have enough water in South Africa. We do have enough raw water supply. We have water resource. But when it comes to reticulation and distribution of that water, we are not doing well. This master plan calls for a comprehensive transformation through improved governance as well as institutional reforms. This conference forms part of the broader national conversation about water. Ladies and gentlemen, the future of water security will be built through innovation and collaboration.”

 

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