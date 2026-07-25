Funeral service underway for Seputla Sebogodi

The funeral service of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is underway in Polokwane. He died last Wednesday following complications related to diabetes. Sebogodi will be laid to rest in the Silicon Cemetery on Saturday.

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is set to be laid to rest at the Silicon cemetery in Polokwane on Saturday morning. https://t.co/tUdbRbKvml pic.twitter.com/iEYFbWcZyG — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

For decades, Sebogodi captivated audiences with memorable performances in Generations, Bophelo ke Semphekgo, Suburban Bliss, The River, The Republic, Scandal!, Mponeng and Gomora, among many others.

As the curtain prepares to fall on a remarkable life and career, family, friends, colleagues and admirers gather to bid farewell to one of South Africa’s most celebrated thespians.

IN PICTURES: Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is set to be laid to rest at the Silicon cemetery in Polokwane on Saturday morning.

CREDIT: Pimani Baloyi pic.twitter.com/RuEBYEElqy — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

Among those attending are Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Jerry Maseko, and traditional leaders. – Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize

Seputla Sebogodi’s funeral service: