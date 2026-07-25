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Funeral service underway for Seputla Sebogodi

  • Family, friends, colleagues and dignitaries have gathered in Polokwane to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pimani Baloyi
SABC News

The funeral service of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is underway in Polokwane. He died last Wednesday following complications related to diabetes. Sebogodi will be laid to rest in the Silicon Cemetery on Saturday.

For decades, Sebogodi captivated audiences with memorable performances in Generations, Bophelo ke Semphekgo, Suburban Bliss, The River, The Republic, Scandal!, Mponeng and Gomora, among many others.

As the curtain prepares to fall on a remarkable life and career, family, friends, colleagues and admirers gather to bid farewell to one of South Africa’s most celebrated thespians.

Among those attending are Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Jerry Maseko, and traditional leaders. –  Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize

Seputla Sebogodi’s funeral service:

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