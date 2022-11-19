The funeral service for radio and television personality Pearl Shongwe will be held at the Welfare Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto on Saturday.

Shongwe was found deceased at her apartment last week. With a broadcasting career that spans from 2010, Shongwe moved from news anchoring to sports presenting with ease.

Earlier this week, the family of the late Metro FM and SABC TV newsreader, said she had many milestones left to achieve but her life was cut tragically short.

Remembering Pearl Shongwe:

On Wednesday, the SABC’s M1 studios in Auckland Park was filled to capacity with family, colleagues and friends who went down memory lane paying tribute to Shongwe.

They will gather again in Diepkloof to pay their last respects. The Metro FM newsreader, who also presented Daily Thetha, sport on SABC’s 404 news channel and Weekend Live, died at the age of 35.

An intimate service will be held at Shongwe’s Diepkloof Zone 5 family home after which the cortege will head to the Welfare Center for a service scheduled to start at 08:00. Shongwe will be laid to rest at the Nasrec Memorial Park, south of Johannesburg.

Friends, colleagues and family pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe: