The official provincial category two funeral service of the late Kgosi Mahlomme Mathebe takes place on Sunday morning. It will be held at Bantwana Royal house in Dennilton outside Groblesdaal in Limpopo.

Limpopo Premier, Stan Mathabatha is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Kgosi Mathebe previously served on various positions, including being a member of parliament. He also previously served as ambassador to Zambia.

He was an MK commander in the late 80s and was an advisor of Premier Stan Mathabatha at the time of his death. Mathebe died in hospital in Mpumalanga following a short illness.