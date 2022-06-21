Scores of people including Traditional leaders, government officials and members of the AmaMpondo nation have gathered at Ndimakude great place to bid farewell to the amaMpondo king Zanozuko Sigcau.

The Official Funeral proceedings are currently underway at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

King Zanozuko Sigcau passed away at the end of last month after a short illness. He was awarded an Official Funeral Category One by the Presidency. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy to the King.

Live: Official Funeral Category One of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Royal family, Chief Jongulwazi Sigcau says while the court interdict by the amaFaku Royal and Prince Dumelani Sigcau took them by surprise, he hopes there won’t be any other interference.

“There was never any summons that was made to us to the urgent application that was made by the other group of AmaFaku that we take as our brothers and sisters. All of us need to do what we best can to ensure the funeral proceedings are as honourable as possible and our king is laid to rest but now this is not the time and place, we have to celebrate the legacy of our beloved king,” explains Chief Jongulwazi Sigcau.