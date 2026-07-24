Funeral arrangements finalised for Seputla Sebogodi

The family of the late singer and actor Seputla Sebogodi says the funeral arrangements to lay him to rest have been finalised in Limpopo. His memorial service was held in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Family, friends, government officials and entertainment industry giants attended the memorial service.

Sebogodi died last week after complications associated with diabetes.

He appeared in various productions including Generations, Surban Bliss and several theatre productions.

Singers and actors celebrated the life and legacy of the talented singer and screen artist.

Among the mourners who attended the memorial service included Lydia Mokgokoloshi, popularly known as Mmago Nkusheng on Bophelo Ke Semphego and Koko Mantsha on Skeem Saam.

Jerry Phele who is most known for acting on Emzini Wezinsizwa as Mofokeng was also present and Ruth Tladi. Tladi shared the spotlight with Sebogodi on the Scandal soap opera.

“ To the Sebogodi family, his colleagues, my brother has passed on. Let’s accept.”

The head of theatre at the Limpopo Arts and Culture Council, Abel Kunutu, has described the death of Sebogodi as a great loss to the entertainment industry.

“ We are here to celebrate this giant of television, theatre and film. We were hoping to learn a lot from him because in Limpopo they are constructing a theatre that will open next year. We were hoping that he would be among those who will be there when the theatre opens next year.”

VIDEO| Artists gather to celebrate Sebogodi’s life:



The family representative, Ema Dzingwa, says although it is a difficult time for them, they have accepted Sebogodi’s death.

“We have nothing much to say, everything has its owners, for us we just have to accept that everything is controlled by the one above, all things. As the Semenya family, we are grieving with the Sebogodi family. We were still expecting a lot from Sebogodi family, but we have received the sad news.”

Segobodi is expected to laid to rest at the Silicon cemetery in Polokwane on Saturday.

VIDEO| Seputla Sebogodi’s memorial service in Johannesburg:

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai