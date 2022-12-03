The Department of Science and Innovation is hosting a fun run in Sea Point and Khayelitsha in Cape Town to highlight the importance of monitoring urban air quality.
Participants in the Cityzens 4 Clean Air run are equipped with sensors to test the air quality on their route.
The department’s Deputy Director of Africa Bilateral Cooperation, Modikoe Patjane, says the data will be analysed and the findings will be shared at the World Science Forum in Cape Town next week.
“They will test the air quality in Khayelitsha, they will test the air quality in Sea Point in the route that they are taking. The idea is evidence-based policy-making involving young people in data collection and evidence of science,” says Patjane.
