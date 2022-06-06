The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed the arrests of the fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.

The arrests come four months after Interpol issued a red notice for them in connection with fraud and money laundering charges.

They are implicated in hundreds of millions of rands in corrupt deals at Eskom and Transnet, among others.

Departmental Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri say they received information from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates confirming the arrests.

More details from International News Editor Sophie Mokoena: