Fufe Makatong resigns as Northern Cape Roads and Public Works MEC

Northern Cape Roads and Public Works MEC Fufe Makatong has resigned.

Makatong who ended her six-year tenure on Friday has cited a lack of consultation and communication in decisions to re-organise her department in the past few months.

Makatong, who also served as Health MEC between 2018 and 2019, says such decisions significantly affected her ability to perform.

“On her personal media statement released earlier this morning, former MEC Makatong expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the communities of the Northern Cape. She said she accepted the responsibility with humility, fully aware that leadership is measured not by the office one occupies but by the positive and lasting impact one leaves in the lives of the people. She added that during her time in office, the department strengthened its capacity to deliver an infrastructure programme valued at more than R2.3 billion.”

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Credit: Morapedi Sekhoane