Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) say they are yet to determine the body count following a gas tanker that exploded at Boksburg train station, east of Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi says initially emergency services were called to attend to a fire, when the gas tanker exploded. Ntladi says their firefighters have been rushed to hospital and they are yet to determine the number of fatalities.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

“The gas tanker got stuck underneath the subway bridge and it caught alight. Firefighters came to extinguish as well. So unfortunately, during the operation of extinguishing the gas tanker then there was an explosion that affected the firefighters and fire engine. Currently all the firefighters which were on sight are admitted to hospital and the fire engine also destroyed. We have not yet determined the number of casualties in terms of injuries and fatalities.”

Gauteng traffic

Meanwhile, Gauteng traffic police have urged motorists to exercise caution following reported fatal road crashes this festive season. Traffic volumes have increased on the provinces’ major roads, as people trek to various holiday destinations.

Gauteng Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane says a high number of pedestrians have been killed since the start of the festive season.

“Most fatalities recorded are pedestrians with over 80 losing their lives on our roads. Among some of the fatal crashes that occurred include a bakkie that crashed after towing and overloaded Shayla on Thursday morning, along the end 14 towards 20 resulting in three people losing their lives and 14 other sustaining injuries. We will continue to intensify law enforcement operation in an effort to reduce road crashes leading to fatalities. Law enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act decisively against drivers who disregard the rules and regulation of the road and endanger the lives of road users.”

