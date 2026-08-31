Fuel prices set to increase on Wednesday

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced that both grades of petrol will increase on Wednesday by R1.34 per litre.

Diesel prices will also rise substantially by R3.14 and R2.93 depending on the grade.

The department’s Lerato Ntsoko says, “Illuminating paraffin for wholesale will increase by R2.13 per litre. Single maximum national retail price for illuminating paraffin will increase by R2.84 per litre. Maximum retail price for LP gas will increase by 69 cents per kilogram and 79 cents per kilogram increase in the Western Cape.”