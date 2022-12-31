Experts say the drops in most fuel prices from midnight on Tuesday are expected to have a positive effect on the economy especially inflation.

Both grades of petrol will decline by R2.06 per liter.. The diesel price drops by as much as R2.68 a litre. The paraffin price goes down by R1.93.

However, the users of LP Gas will pay 82 cents more per KG.

The massive drop in the diesel price is very good news for the transport and freight industry and is expected to have a knock-on effect on the prices of commodities like food.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy attributes the decline to lower international oil prices, firmer local currency and the reduction in the slate levy.

Relief at the pumps for motorists: