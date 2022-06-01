Some political parties say it is clear that South Africans are on their own under what they say is a non-caring African National Congress (ANC)-led government.

They were reacting to the steep increase in fuel prices which came into effect last night.

The price of petrol increased by R2.43 a litre and diesel by just over R1 a litre.

Wholesale illuminating Paraffin increased by R1.56 per litre.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s only a non-caring government that will not be ashamed to allow the steep increase of fuel in a poverty stricken country.

EFF spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys says: “The EFF has been on the repeat that the ANC government has absolutely no interest in improving the lives of ordinary South Africans. They have no appreciation for the daily struggle that we face every single day to survive. They also have no plan to improve the economy so that it can benefit all South Africans and our economy will remain in this state because the ANC is hellbent on it’s neo-liberal economic planning.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is outraged saying the increased fuel prices adversely affect everyone and the poor in particular.

The DA’s Shadow Minister for Energy, Kevin Mileham says they are collating signatures for the scrapping of the general fuel levy.