The Department of Mineral’s Resources has announced a one-cent per litre increase for the price of 93 and 95 petrol to come into effect this week on Wednesday.

Diesel will decrease by 21 cents.

The price of fuel increased in August, with the price of petrol going up by five cents more per litre.

Diesel saw the biggest increase of 45 cents, while paraffin will cost 39 cents more.

In June, the price of petrol increased by over R1 per litre, reversing the savings gained in the previous two months when prices plummeted.

The plunge in oil prices, sparked by the softer demand during the global COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the Saudi Arabia and Russia Price war, fuelled the previous price decreases.

In the video below, South Africans paying more at the pumps is discussed: