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Fuel price adjustments: Petrol down 52c, diesel up by up to R1.38

  • FILE | An attendant fills fuel into a car.
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUp
SABC News

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced adjustments to fuel prices that will take effect on Wednesday.

Petrol will decrease by 52 cents a litre, while diesel will increase by between R1.23 cents and R1.38 cents a litre.

Illuminating paraffin will rise by 2.3 cents a litre, while the maximum retail price of LP Gas will decrease.

The department spokesperson, Robert Maake, says lower crude oil prices have led to the reduction in petrol costs, but diesel prices have increased due to supply shortages linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The average Brent crude oil price decreased during the period under review. However, the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin increased due to supply shortages caused by the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which resulted in export restrictions by Russia. The rand weakened slightly against the US dollar during the same period. The prices of propane and butane decreased during the period under review. The slate levy decreased by 52.56 cents per litre from 113.94 to 61.38 cents per litre in the price structures of both petrol and diesel,” adds Maake.

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