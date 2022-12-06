The Energy Department has announced that the price of petrol will go up by 59 cents per litre with effect from Tuesday midnight.

Diesel users will get some relief as the price will go down by R1, 57 cents per litre.

A litre of paraffin will now cost 76 cents less bringing some relief to over-stretched consumers.

In September, the price of petrol decreased by R2.04 per liter.

Both grades of petrol decreased by R2.04c per litre while diesel dropped by 60c per litre.

Paraffin and LP gas decreased by more than R1.