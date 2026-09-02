Fuel price hike a massive blow to taxi industry: NTA

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says speculation on fare increases is premature following the latest fuel hike.

Prices of both grades of petrol go up by R 1.34c. Diesel now costs R3.14c and R2.93 c per litre more, depending on the grade.

NTA spokesperson, Theo Malele, says the hike has dealt a massive blow to the taxi industry.

He says, “I cannot speculate at this point, but, you know, we just need to ensure that we secure these bums that we still have on our seats, and should we rock the boat and adjust the fares, this may, you know, see us lose more passengers. So this needs to be done with extra care, and this can only be done once the industry leaders have met and we have looked at this.”

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