SCB did not identify the type of cryptocurrency seized or say how it was valued.

FTX said Friday that most of the seized cryptocurrency was in the form of FTX’s proprietary FTT tokens. The seized FTT tokens would have plunged in value to $167 million as of December 20, and the SCB may be unable to find a buyer for such a large stake even at that lowered price, FTX said.

FTX has been at odds with Bahamian officials ever since filing for bankruptcy protection on November 11. The Bahamian officials have asked for access to FTX’s records to assist with the liquidation of FTX DM, but FTX’s U.S. bankruptcy team said they do not trust Bahamian officials with that information.

FTX’s founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on fraud charges and is expected to be arraigned on January 3, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court. FTX’s new chief executive John Ray has said that the exchange lost $8 billion of customer money.