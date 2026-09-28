Free State police arrest over 1 000 suspects during Operation Shanela

Over 1 000 suspects have been arrested in connection with various crimes across the Free State as part of the police’s operation Shanela.

Police spokesperson Thabo Covane says suspects are facing charges such as murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault.

Covane says Shanela is a planned weekly operation to combat crime.

“The police also confiscated and recovered two handguns, one rifle, 55 rounds of ammunition, 198 litres of alcohol beverages, 41.6 kilograms of copper cable and various substances including crystal meth, whoonga, mandrax tablets and dagga. They also inspected licensed liquor premises, scrapyards and informal businesses such as spaza shop,” explains Covane.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police arrested 1 118 suspects, including 142 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol, during the weekend’s multidisciplinary during Operation Shanela.-Reporting by Abigail Visagie