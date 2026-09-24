FS museum finds other ethnic groups involved in war

Some visitors at the South African War Museum in Bloemfontein in the Free State have expressed satisfaction over the depiction of other ethnic groups involved in the war.

They say it has given them the whole picture of the struggles and pain of blacks, whites, coloureds and others who participated in the hostilities.

This as the museum has incorporated other ethnic groups involved in the war, formerly known as the Anglo-Boer War of 1899-1902.

The conflict was between the British Empire and the Boer republics following the discovery of gold in the then Transvaal in 1886.

The visitors added that it not only gives them insight into the war through art and exhibits but also brings them closer to understanding the background of other ethnic groups that were involved in the war.

Some of the visitors said, “What I like about this museum is that it does not only show the white side of the war as most people thought. They added a whole exhibition of the black, Indian and other races. So you can get the whole picture here. The inclusion of us is wonderful; most of us don’t know of this place. It should be exposed to more black people would be wonderful. Growing up as a white South African, we were told only one side of the story, so it’s great that the museum shows all the sides. It’s shocking to learn about the history that we know so little about; it would be great to bring my family here. I was impressed.”

The South African War Museum says their research aim is to discover more information on the involvement of other ethnic groups in the war. The conflict was between the British Empire and the Boer republics following the discovery of gold in the then Transvaal in 1886.

According to the museum’s curator, Twin Mosia, while the war was first known as a “White Man’s War”, it wreaked havoc on all civilian populations in the country, including women and children.

He says more than fifty thousand women and children, white, black, as well as from other ethnic groups, died in concentration camps during the war.

The museum is the only one of its kind that focuses on the war.

Through a unique art collection, dioramas and exhibits, Mosia added that they have incorporated other ethnic groups involved in the war struggles and pain of blacks, whites, coloureds and others who participated in the hostilities.

“Of course, though it was called the white man’s war, it soon involved the whole population; you know, we had black people who also took part in the war, who were armed, who were also taken to concentration camps, where many of them died, just like the Boers who were also taken to these camps. The museum is transforming a lot; we have the inclusion. You have seen the likes of Sol Plaatjie Hall and statues unveiled; the museum is open to everyone. We are doing our part as far as nation-building.”