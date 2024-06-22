From MPs to the President, what do they earn

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet on Sunday. As the country waits to see the make-up of the seventh administration, we take a look at the salaries these ministers will earn.

According to the Constitution an independent body should make recommendations regarding the salaries, allowances and benefits of the president, his deputy, his cabinet and their deputies.

Based on the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, the president signed off on a 2.5% across the board salary increase in recent weeks.

For the 2024/ 2025 financial year, the deputy president’s salary package is just under R3 165 000 per annum (PA), up from approximately R3 080 000. The President gets over R4 million per annum.

Cabinet Ministers packages are around R2 690 000 per annum, while in the previous financial year they earned R2 620 000.

While their deputies will earn just over R2 215 000, previous financial year they earned a little more than R2 160 000.

The salaries of Members of Parliament are not far behind with the highest level earning close to R3.2 million up from a little under R3.1 million per annum while the lowest level MP will earn close to R1 275 000, previously it was R1 243 000 per annum.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers says in its report that it considered various factors in recommending an increase of 2.5%.

Chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt says South Africa’s cabinet salaries are on par with other countries in the world.

However, he says those countries have fewer ministers than we do.