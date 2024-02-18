From dilapidated mud house to fully furnished home for Limpopo family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A family of seven that has been living in a dilapidated one-room mud house has received a fully furnished five-roomed house. 33-year-old single mother, Phindile Vukeya of Mageva village outside Giyani in Limpopo lived in a structure that was on the verge of collapse with her six children for years.

The new house has been built by the Mopani District Municipality in partnership with local businesses.

Vukeya, who is unemployed, says they struggled to keep warm and dry in her old house during rainy seasons.

“My situation was painful, I lost my mother while I was still young, I had no one to rely on. I’m happy that I have received a house from good Samaritans. We used to sleep in a one room mud house.”

Executive Mayor of the Mopani District Municipality, Pule Shayi says the family’s situation was heartbreaking, adding they were duty bound to restore their dignity.

“We have an obligation to restore the dignity of our people, if we are to restore the dignity of our people we would therefore have to provide basic service, with this gesture we are restoring that dignity.”