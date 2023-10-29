sabc-plus-logo

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54

Matthew Perry
  • FILE: Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Actor Matthew Perry, beloved star of the top-rated 1990s US television sitcom “Friends” as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. NBC, which broadcast “Friends” for 10 years, confirmed his demise in a statement on social media platform X.

The news brought an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and other high-profile personalities.

Perry’s last post on Instagram, on October 23, included a photograph of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, with the words: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feelgood? I’m Mattman.”

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the internationally successful “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other’s apartments and at “Central Perk,” a fictional Manhattan cafe.

 

