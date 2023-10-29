‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Actor Matthew Perry, beloved star of the top-rated 1990s US television sitcom “Friends” as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. NBC, which broadcast “Friends” for 10 years, confirmed his demise in a statement on social media platform X.

The news brought an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and other high-profile personalities.

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

Rest in peace Matthew Perry.

We are devastated by the news of your passing.

Could we be any more heartbroken?

No.

You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten. Sending love to you, your family, your friends and your fans.#MatthewPerry #RIPMatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/bRXxhX5Kpu — All On The Board (@allontheboard) October 29, 2023

Perry’s last post on Instagram, on October 23, included a photograph of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, with the words: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feelgood? I’m Mattman.”

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the internationally successful “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other’s apartments and at “Central Perk,” a fictional Manhattan cafe.